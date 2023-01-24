x
Student airlifted to hospital after falling two stories at Pedro Menendez High School

School officials say the student did not lose consciousness but had injuries severe enough that first responders determined life flight was needed.
Credit: Jessica Clark
Giona Stiles attended Pedro Menendez High School in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A student was airlifted to the hospital after falling down two stories in the school courtyard at Pedro Menendez High School, school officials said Tuesday.

The student did not lose consciousness but had injuries severe enough that St. Johns County Fire Rescue determined that life flight was needed.

Officials said they are keeping the identity of the student confidential. They are asking parents to make sure their children do not post anything that would reveal their identity on social media.

This is a developing story.

