'Structural concerns' in Berkman II Plaza demolition prompt immediate road closures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sections of Bay Street and the Riverwalk will begin closing Friday night due to structural concerns associated with the demolition of the Berkman II Plaza, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced on Twitter.

Curry wrote, "Out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of engineers and experts monitoring the Berkman II Plaza demolition we will immediately begin closing sections of Bay Street and the Riverwalk due to structural concerns associated with the demolition."

