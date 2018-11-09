NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. -- Unfortunately, fights still happen in high-school. While some people may not be surprised to hear or even see fights happening in 2018, one grandfather is asking for more staff following an apparent string of fights inside Fletcher high school.

“It’s disturbing," one grandfather said.

It didn't take long into a video of student's fighting for this grandparent to have a concerned look on his face. We're not naming him to protect his grandson's identity, but "disturbing" is all he had to say after seeing multiple videos apparently showing Fletcher's high school students fighting on campus.

First Coast News obtained a few videos. The first appears to be in the halls, and 12 seconds in, the two girls are pulled apart.

The second video appears to show two more fights at the same time with staff jumping in to break them up. One student saying multiple fights have occurred on campus in the past week.

“There should be some more monitoring within the hallways and in the school, especially during class breaks in between periods and stuff,” said the concerned grandfather.

A spokesman for the Duval County Public Schools told First Coast News Fletcher staff is positioned throughout school monitoring and sent the following statement.

"We don’t address specific fights to protect confidentiality and reputations of students, but administration is aware of confrontations. Discipline should be expected ... we encourage concerned parents to become involved in school communities, PTA and volunteerism to maintain a positive achievement-oriented environment."

“They need to be more focused and step up and take the responsibility of protecting these kids,” said the grandparent.

Some parents and guardians weren’t surprised to hear of fights and some were thankful it wasn’t worse, but this grandfather says he’d like to see more staff stepping in.

"There should be more based on what you just showed me as far as monitoring is concerned, they need to nip it in the bud, period," he said.

The school district says district-wide fighting is down. First Coast News reached out to the school policy director for more statistics on fighting district-wide and at Fletcher high school and will share that information when it becomes available.

© 2018 WTLV