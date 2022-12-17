'Strike Out For Sammy' fundraiser helps Jacksonville teen with rare cancer

Thirty-six softball teams played to support and raise money during the 'Strike Out For Sammy' fundraiser.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Softball teams from all over the area and dozen of fans came out Saturday to support a local softball player diagnosed with a rare bone disease.

Thirty-six softball teams played to support and raise money during the 'Strike Out For Sammy' fundraiser.

"This is the last field I played at before I got my MRI," said Samantha Macaulay, a sophomore Yule High School.

A year ago, Macaulay was out on the field playing with her team. That all changed when she started having severe hip pain.

"I got an MRI, and they found something not common or didn't look right so I got a contrast MRI, and I got diagnosed Oct. 31," Macaulay said.

Macaulay was diagnosed with ewing sarcoma, a type of bone cancer considered extremely rare, only about 200 case per year, mostly found in teens.

When her past softball coach heard, she rallied not only her teams, but players and coaches from all around the area to come out and support.

Coach Kathleen Conran says she put the event together in less than three weeks, many of the items auctioned off were donated, and the Jacksonville Jaguars sent their mascot and cheerleaders to support. All the proceeds are going back to Sammy's family.

"Teaching girls softball is not what this is all about, it's teaching them to be good humans and good teammates and not sitting on the couch with a Gameboy in their hand," said Conran, Coach of the 'Honey Badgers'.

Hundreds of people were at the park and many made a donation to support Macaulay's family. She'll be starting treatment soon and feels she has the strength of her team behind her.