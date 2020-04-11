Stressed from the election? It could damage your heart, health

“Higher stress, higher blood pressure, and all of that can have a tremendous impact on our heart," Dr. Amy Pollak from Mayo Clinic explained.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All the talk of the election and counting ballots has some folks feeling stressed out.

That stress could have an impact on your health and heart. Some hospitals are even preparing to see a rise in heart attacks. A national study found almost double the number of heart-related hospitalizations was reported in the days following the 2016 election than in the lead-up to voting.

Days, weeks and months have built up to an election that has gone into overtime. All the analysis, playing out scenarios and researching the impact of what has or didn’t pass can take a toll on your health.

“Higher stress, higher blood pressure and all of that can have a tremendous impact on our heart," Dr. Amy Pollak from Mayo Clinic explained.

Not just election season — add to that the ongoing pandemic and day-to-day issues. Pollack said to try to avoid the stressor. When that’s not possible, manage your response as best you can. Find what helps you relax.

"Try to get regular exercise, when I feel stressed I go out for a walk," Pollak said, "Having community, spending time with loved ones and friends, and often times that’s with Zoom.”

Sometimes stress can manifest into physical symptoms. When that happens, Pollak said, you should talk with your healthcare provider.