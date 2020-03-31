JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coronavirus is a physical health threat, but the crisis – even for those who might never be afflicted – is affecting everyone. One example is the angst for parents who suddenly are saddled with working from home while schooling their children who are displaced from the classroom. It’s a stress that can have a cumulative effect with time, and psychologist Tracy Alloway is offering some insight.

“The first thing to do that’s really critical, is to make sure that you maintain a schedule,” she told First Coast News in a remote interview Monday afternoon. “It offers a sense of cohesion for children so they see that the order is the same. But it also helps to create a sense of calm.”

Dr. Alloway went on to say that, in order to maintain serenity in a time of such upheaval, the strategy of structure extends to one’s space, as well as schedule.

“Find a space in your home environment that is only just for your work … and work only in that area,” she said.

We also spoke with Jennifer Kespohl, a mother of three kids ranging in age between seven and 15, juggling her children’s studies with her work as a realtor.

“We actually have a whiteboard with our daily routine,” Kespohl revealed, exemplifying Dr. Alloway’s advice. “It boils down to the schedule, the routine that I keep posted on a big whiteboard so everyone can reference it.”

Kespohl, who just finished chemotherapy and continues to require frequent medical appointments, said everything in her recent life has been adaptation, so coronavirus-driven changes are just the latest layer.

“I think it was just coming up with a plan, taking a few minutes before jumping into this, you know,” she said.

She says part of that plan entails delegating her children – even the youngest – to do school work unassisted whenever possible.

“It’s being proactive instead of reactive. So, I know I have something to do at 11,” she said, offering an example, “I know I’m going to set my kids up on an independent type of task that they can handle themselves for an hour.”

With another tip – this one regarding professional workload - Dr. Alloway agreed that it’s important to temper one’s own expectations given the added burden of becoming a de facto teacher.

“You may have ten things that you’re able to accomplish successfully in a day. I would scale that back and say ‘Today, for my own professional goals, I’m only going to try to do three of these things,'” she said.

Yet another stratagem the psychologist offered is one she said offers a dual benefit.

“Keep a tidy home," she said. "There is so much research to show that when we have clutter in our environments, our stress levels are so much higher.”

As if that’s not convincing enough, she added that “A messy space lowers our immune system,” something no one would want during a pandemic.

Dr. Alloway pointed out that a structured schedule can, and perhaps should, include recreational and restorative activities.

“So maybe it’s playing a game after dinner or having breakfast all together,” she said of items a couple or entire family can do in each other’s company, “or starting the day with a piece of gratitude or a goal that everyone shares.”

“Chalk art” on the sidewalk, Kespohl listed among the ‘recess’ activities she encourages her children to do between assignments. “Or, we go in the back yard and we have an evening routine now of feeding the ducks and the geese out there.”

She even shared a video of a recent ad hoc field trip in the form of a trip to the car wash with her daughter.

Both Kespohl and Alloway reminded that despite the current crisis, parents overwhelmed by trying to home school their children are not without support from the kids’ teachers and school administrators.

“I’ve found that I get much better support going directly to the teacher or directly calling my kid’s school and speaking with the staff there,” Kespohl said. “That’s actually critical because it seemed especially the first week, when there were a lot of glitches going on, I saw parents complaining everywhere, and I kept asking, ‘Did you email the teacher?’”

When it comes to discussing the worldwide crisis with children Dr. Alloway cautioned especially that young children process information differently than older children because the little ones’ brains are still doing a lot of developing.

“When you’re conveying the information, keep it concrete,” Alloway advised. “Let them know, ‘These are the things that we do as a family. We wash our hands,’ and connect it with an action that’s already familiar.”

In Kespohl’s case, she said she’s had to be consistent in discussions with her kids by necessity.

“When I was diagnosed with cancer I had to give everybody the same message across the board.”

But, another way parents can be conscientious, Dr. Alloway said, is in their demeanor around their children.

“We’re the first line of defense for our children, as it were, emotionally,” she cautioned. “So we want to portray a sense of calm.”

Kespohl said that if there was one thing she wishes she could change for her kids currently, it would be their longing to spend time with their peers.

“They’re not having that kind of interaction. They’re begging me to hang out with their friends when it’s not completely allowed right now.”

As all of society tries to wend its way through a crisis whose end is uncertain, Dr. Alloway reminded that while one cannot always immediately solve or end a problem, there are breathing techniques that can immediately reduce stress in a moment of pique.

“We sigh,” she said, pointing out a natural human response. “That’s our way, our body’s way, of releasing some of that anxiety.”

