Stray bullets strike homes on Jacksonville's Eastside, neighbors want action from officials

Neighbors say they feel trapped in their own community, fearing a bullet might hit them.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people who live on Franklin and First Street on Jacksonville's Eastside said the recent shootings make them feel trapped in their community.

They are frustrated about stray bullets hitting people's homes and cars. Neighbors believe Jacksonville city officials need to do something before someone gets severely hurt.

One neighbor, who wanted to go by Mr. Smith, said his house was struck twice. One bullet hole was located at the front door, the other was seen on the front window.

"Now we're realizing we're not even safe in our own house," Smith said.

The Jacksonville man said he's lived on the Eastside for decades. Smith said there was a time when violence in the neighborhood wasn't so rampant. The Eastside resident recalled how the recent bullet strikes occurred during Memorial Day Weekend. He said he was on the grill, outside, while his wife was inside the house.

"I heard gunfire and I heard something hit the house and my first reaction was to hide," Smith said.

He's not alone feeling unsettled in his own community. Another neighbor, who declined to go on camera, sent First Coast News of an actual bullet and the damage it caused from inside their home. They said the recent experience "creates a feeling of vulnerability, paranoia and frustration and sheer anger." The neighbors believe the nearby apartment complex, the "Eastside Gardens" is a source of crime.

On May 13, a man in his 20s was shot in the leg. Homes, cars and a JTA bus in transit were hit by bullets. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said their investigators counted more than 50 shell casings on Franklin & First Street.

First Coast News reached out to Councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr. who said he's dedicated to supporting funding for cameras and research for additional shot spotters in the area.

In a statement to First Coast News:

"For the past seven months, I have had the honor of serving as the Jacksonville City Council Member for District 7 and starting July 1st, officially for District 8. That means a lot to me!

I have met and have spoken to countless of concerned men, women and young people—young people who have hurt others, young people who have been hurt by crime, and their families, begging for an end to this cycle of violence; in particularly and most recently from moms living off Franklin Street. Conversations with these people have made one thing abundantly clear: we have to do something. We have to protect our future (our youth), and we have to create safe-haven neighborhoods for them and their families.

Receiving tear-filled calls from mothers who is protecting their children from flying bullets, is heartbreaking and getting guns off our streets is one of the most urgent steps we can take to respond to this crisis of gun violence.

I know this will take money and a collaborative effort from my office, JSO, Mayor-Elect Donna Deagan, churches, community leaders, and others.

What is most clear to me is that the best thing we can do as a city is invest in our kids, and I am dedicated to making decisions to do that, which includes supporting funding for cameras, research for additional shot spotters and bringing additional awareness and resources to high areas of crime."

As for neighbors such as Mr. Smith, he just wants to feel safe again whether he's inside or out of his home.