Storm water project in Middleburg causing concern for neighbors nearby

A resident said he’s dealing with low water pressure in his home and a dried-up pond that once used to carry fish.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — For the past year, William Merryman and his family have owned a Clay County farm, with a plan to grow and sell produce.

But the growth of the county has become a problem.

“During this process they’ve dug holes and trenches about 40 feet down into the earth, and they are using massive pumps to pump water away from these trenches," said Merryman.

Since work began on the massive pine ridge storm water pond, the water in Merryman’s backyard pond has vanished, reportedly killing all the fish and eliminating what he says was a wild bird habitat.

“It's causing a lot of issues. It's compromised our future as an organic local farm. It's causing issues in the structure of our home, potentially the safety of our homes," said Merryman.

A major concern for Merryman is the potential impact on the water table, which he needs for plants and animals on his farm.

“On top of that, they have mountains of black dirt that they are hauling in from other locations which I have no idea if there's chemicals in this first that they are planning to fill into the pond," said Merryman.

A spokesperson for Clay County says officials have been very responsive to Merryman since this matter was brought to their attention last week.

The county’s engineers have informed the pond designer and the contractor doing the work about the issue.