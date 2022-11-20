Stories of Service: Local veteran honored at National World War II Museum in New Orleans

Jessie Dunbar was one of nine veterans to be honored at the grand opening of a new movie at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans on Veterans Day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's "Stories of Service," a big honor for one of our local World War II veterans who recently turned 100-years-old.

Jessie Dunbar was one of nine veterans to be honored at the grand opening of a new movie at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans on Veterans Day. This was all made possible through the Soaring Valor program. The Gary Sinise Foundation is working to preserve the stories of our nation's heroes and to bring the remaining World War II veterans to visit the museum that honors their service.

Mrs. Dunbar served in the United States Navy as a WAVE in the 1940s. WAVE stands for Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service. She repaired aircraft instruments for the fighter planes.

Mrs. Dunbar will soon be featured in a book about the women of World War II. The book will be out by May.