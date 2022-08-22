Stories of Service Update: Jacksonville soldier promoted within United States Army

When we first introduced you to Neal Martin, he was an Army Staff Sergeant working inside the recruiting office on Jacksonville's Northside.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, we have an update on a soldier we recently featured.

When we first introduced you to Neal Martin, he was an Army Staff Sergeant working inside the recruiting office on Jacksonville's Northside.

"A lot of times when I look at young men and women, I see myself in them. I see what they've been through," Neal Martin said.

This month, he was promoted to Sergeant First Class. First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin attended his promotion ceremony.

Sfc. Martin grew up in Jacksonville in the Lackawanna neighborhood. He has been in the United States Army for almost 13 years. Now, he's helping build the next generation of our military.

"I volunteered to recruit. I asked the Army, can you send me back home? Just having that natural conversation with these young kids. This is a career. This is a pathway you can take. I can show you stability," Martin explained.