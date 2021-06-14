Stories of Service: Two young men pumping iron in support of Jacksonville veteran organization

Aiden Malinowski and Jordan Suarez are just 19 and 20-years-old. They're traveling from state to state working out at CrossFit Gyms in support of WWP.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They're two college guys from Long Island on a mission to help injured veterans and their families across the country.

Aiden Malinowski and Jordan Suarez are just 19 and 20-years-old. They're traveling from state to state working out at CrossFit Gyms. When First Coast News spoke with them here in Jacksonville at CrossFit Black Hive, they had been to 38 gyms in the past 24 days.

Why are they doing this? They're raising money for injured veterans and their families through Jacksonville Based Wounded Warrior Project. They love fitness and thought this was a good way to spread the message.

They started in New York on May 17 and have averaged nearly two states and two workouts every day. Both young men have a connection to the military.

"My uncle fought in Vietnam, and you know, hearing stories about the way that they were treated when they came back. I know most of Jordan's family has also served in the military. We wanted to help those that have really paid the ultimate sacrifice," Aiden Malinowski said.

So far, the two friends have raised more than $4,000. On their Instagram page, you can see all the places they've been and the support they've received along the way.

"We've got to meet a lot of nice people and a lot of supportive people, which makes it very, very helpful for us to keep going," Jordan Suarez added.