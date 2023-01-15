Stories of Service: Send a card to 100-year-old WWII veteran

Jessie Dunbar of Atlantic Beach was recently hospitalized. Her daughter is asking people to send notes or cards that she can read while she recovers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of our favorite World War II veterans, Jessie Dunbar, was recently hospitalized. But, there is good news.

She is currently out of the hospital and we're told she is getting stronger every day.

The 100-year-old World War Two Veteran served in the United States Navy as a WAVE in the 1940s. WAVE stands for Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service. She just celebrated her birthday in July with a parade and of course cake.

If the last name Dunbar sounds familiar to you, Walt Dunbar is her late husband. He was one of the first sports directors for Channel 12 in the 1950s. They met while both serving in the Navy. He passed away in 1986.

This is what you can do for Mrs. Dunbar to cheer her up as she continues to recover. Her daughter is asking people to send notes or cards that she can read.

You can send Mrs. Dunbar a card at this address:

Jessie Dunbar

975 Seminole Road