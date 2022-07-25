x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Stories of Service: Recognizing Jacksonville's hometown heroes

Every week, we recognize the local military men and women who are serving our country.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, let's recognize some of our hometown heroes who are serving in the United States Navy. 

Credit: Jonathan McNease

First, we have Lt. Commander Jonathan McNease. He is a surface warfare officer aboard the USS Sampson, currently operating out of Washington State. A Navy surface warfare officer is a designation for officers who work in the surface fleet. Specifically, McNease is the ordinance officer, so he manages the conventional weapons and ordinance on the ship. McNease is a Jacksonville native and a 2005 Stanton College Preparatory School graduate.

Credit: Vincent Patterson

Quartermaster Seaman Vincent Patterson from Jacksonville stands lookout watch on vulture’s row as Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan pulls in to Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Credit: Taichae Polydore

Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Taichae Polydore from Jacksonville plays bingo on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli.

Credit: United States Navy

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Zach Novo from Pasco and Quartermaster 1st Class Andrew Masino, from Jacksonville compete in a morale, welfare, and recreation-sponsored cornhole tournament aboard the USS Bainbridge in the Adriatic Sea.

Thank you to the Navy for always sending us these great photos.  Remember, if you have a story of service to share, email us at storiesofservice@firstcoastnews.com.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement