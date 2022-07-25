Stories of Service: Recognizing Jacksonville's hometown heroes

Every week, we recognize the local military men and women who are serving our country.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, let's recognize some of our hometown heroes who are serving in the United States Navy.

First, we have Lt. Commander Jonathan McNease. He is a surface warfare officer aboard the USS Sampson, currently operating out of Washington State. A Navy surface warfare officer is a designation for officers who work in the surface fleet. Specifically, McNease is the ordinance officer, so he manages the conventional weapons and ordinance on the ship. McNease is a Jacksonville native and a 2005 Stanton College Preparatory School graduate.

Quartermaster Seaman Vincent Patterson from Jacksonville stands lookout watch on vulture’s row as Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan pulls in to Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Taichae Polydore from Jacksonville plays bingo on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli.

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Zach Novo from Pasco and Quartermaster 1st Class Andrew Masino, from Jacksonville compete in a morale, welfare, and recreation-sponsored cornhole tournament aboard the USS Bainbridge in the Adriatic Sea.