Stories of Service: Lauren LaGreca

Lauren LaGreca is the Ombudsman for the USS Milwaukee and plays a vital role in keeping sailors families informed about what their loved ones are doing on the ship.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every day, thousands of members of the military are away from their families and often times communication with their family members is difficult.

In this week's Stories of Service, we focus on a woman whose job is to be the link between families at home and sailors on the ship.

"I just wanted to do the job to help people," said Lauren LaGreca, "that's pretty much why I did it, just being the voice that someone can come to for correct information."

As a Navy wife, LaGreca knows what it's like to not always be able to get ahold of a loved one when they're aboard a ship; especially on the USS Milwaukee (LCS-5).

"Our ship is very well known for not getting great cell service, especially if you're down in the bottom of a ship," said LaGreca.

So, she can empathize with families who want to get in touch with their sailors, which has framed her role as the ship's Ombudsman.

Ombudsmen are either civilian or military volunteers appointed by a commanding officer to serve as the vital information link between a command and Sailors' families. This is often crucial during deployments where they keep families updated on a ship's status at sea, assist families at home with military resources and information.

"If they don't have the main number to get to the quarterdeck, which is the main one line that comes into the ship then they call me and I can help them out," said LaGreca.

Aside from helping families at home with military resources, Facebook is a valuable tool so sailors' families around the country know what they're loved ones are doing. Her work with the USS Milwaukee led LaGreca to be named the Ombudsman of the Year of all sea commands in the Navy.

"I don't do this job for the recognition, so it was kind of a shock when I got it," said LaGreca, "it just shows that they appreciate my hard work and they understand that I am working even though I'm not contacting them all the time for little things because I can get the information myself, they appreciated what I do."

The specific award Lauren LaGreca received is called the 2023 Mrs. Sybil Stockdale Ombudsman of the Year Award. LaGreca was selected for exemplifying the spirit of Mrs. Sybil Stockdale who supported the families of Prisoners of War during her husband, Vice Admiral James Bond Stockdale's internment in Southeast Asia. This award recognizes those who serve as inspirational Ombudsmen and embody the ideals of volunteer service and commitment to Navy Sailors and their families.

The ultimate gift is seeing the sailor reunited with the families that she's been communicating with.

"I love homecomings", said LaGreca, "I've been lucky enough to do two of them in the past year for our ship and it's so exciting for them to see their family members after however many days apart."

Our thanks to Lauren LaGreca for pulling back the curtain on how families are able to get the most up-to-date information on their loved ones at sea.

And thanks to all who serve our country far from their families.