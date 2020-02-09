Stolen moving truck with family's possessions found in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A truck containing stolen out of Jacksonville's Brentwood neighborhood was found Tuesday night with all of a family's possessions inside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO said the truck was stolen Sunday night in the area of the 3000 block of Main Street North. The driver of the truck had been contracted to move a family's belongings to their new home outside of Florida. Police said the tracker on the moving truck showed the vehicle did not go to the new home but instead returned to Jacksonville before the tracker was removed.
The truck was found Tuesday night by Zone 1 officers, hours after JSO asked the community for help locating it.