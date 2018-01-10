Several garbage bags filled with stolen and unopened mail were found Monday morning after a police chase made its way to Nassau County.

The chase started in Kingsland Georgia when a police officer tried to stop a black Mercedes for speeding southbound on I-95 at Mile Marker 2.

The driver didn't stop, continuing southbound on I-95 into Florida, driving into an agriculture station and slamming the front end of the vehicle into a parked livestock trailer loaded with 21 alpacas.

After the crash, both the driver and passenger of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot in nearby woods and are still on the run.

Officers searched the vehicle and found several garbage bags of stolen and unopened mail as well as multiple stolen checks throughout the car.

Police say a few of the animals inside the trailer were injured and one alpaca has sustained serious injuries.

© 2018 WTLV