Stillwater brings first new golf course in two decades

The 55 and up community on County Road 210 in St. Johns County will open tee times for public play this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST JOHNS, Fla. — Stillwater runs deep along County Road 210 in St. Johns County.

A massive parcel of land just west of South Hampton, east of Longleaf Pine Parkway.

It's all set for 549 homesites, in land that runs from 210 and butts up against Creekside High School, which is visible from some of the golf holes.

This is a Lennar masterplan community designed for active adults ages 55 and up.

Among the many amenities this neighborhood will boast -- on site restaurant, tennis and pickleball courts, pools, a bar, fitness center -- the centerpiece will be the Bobby Weed designed golf course.

"I'm excited, it's new golf," Weed said during a preview event for the new course.

"It's the newest course in this area in two decades and we've got some new concepts to show off here."

For instance, there will be no "rough" on the course. Though there are plenty of natural grass areas that can swallow a ball or two and make for a challenging shot.

The course does not have asphalt cart paths, instead using crushed shell paths for carts. Weed says this allows for better drainage, is lower maintenance and is more environmentally friendly.

Another unique feature that you won't find much of in the state, or on this side of the Atlantic, is the sod walled, steep faced bunkers.

They were made out of strips of recycled artificial turf, which also reduces the need for extra irrigation or chemical treatments.

"That's a little throwback to what you see in the British Isles," he said.

"It's for reduced maintenance as well."

Bobby Weed is from the Pete Dye golf architecture tree. The two started working together back in the 1970s, and designed multiple courses together here around the first coast.

The Ocean Links and Oak Marsh courses on Amelia Island Plantation, Slammer and Squire, TPC Sawgrass as well as renovations to Timuquana and the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club courses are just some of the local projects on his resume.

He's also designed courses around the world.

Stillwater will be opening public tee times "sometime this summer" but those won't last forever.