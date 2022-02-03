Steve-O's 'Bucket List' tour heading to Jacksonville in March

The tour will stop at the Florida Theatre on Sunday, March 27. The show is X rated, attendees must be 18 years or older.

Famed Stuntman and entertainer Steve-O is heading to Jacksonville during his Bucket List Tour.

Steve-O (Stephen Glover) is known for his time on MTV's JACKASS, which first aired in 2000. He also has a weekly podcast called Steve-O’s Wild Ride!.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. E-Club members can use the code word 'BUCKETLIST' to purchase tickets on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Tickets start at $35. Pitt seating is available for the show.