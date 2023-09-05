Stetson Hatters football player killed in car accident in Jacksonville

Trenton "Trent" Stewart was killed in a head-on collision on Old St. Augustine Road Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST JOHNS, Fla. — A resident of St. Johns County and member of the Stetson Hatters football team, tragically died in a car accident Tuesday, according to the University's athletics page.

Trenton "Trent" Stewart was driving in a Chevrolet Trailblazer and traveling eastbound on the 13900 block of Old St. Augustine Road at about 1 a.m. A male driver occupying a black Mercedes, was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes, according to Jacksonville police. The two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. The driver of the Mercedes was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused the eastbound lanes on Old St. Augustine Road from Bartram Park Boulevard to Interstate 95, to be closed for several hours.

Stewart had just finished his first year in college, enrolled as a cybersecurity major but, was also a brilliant student athlete. As a football player on the defensive line, Stewart was named to the Fall 2022 Pioneer Football League Academic Honor Roll. He planned to return back to campus this summer to workout with the team.

The Stetson community has rallied their support and appreciation for Stewart, as the team's coach offered kind words in his memory.