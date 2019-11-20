Gift bags and wrapping paper go hand-in-hand with the holidays, but these items can get pricey. However, there are bargains and we found some cost-cutting options.

We put a couple of very popular stores up against each other: Target vs. Dollar Tree. We went and bought the same four items, trying to find the best deal possible at each place.

Certainly, we wanted to spend the least amount of money, but we also wanted to find a better bargain for individual items too.

Our goal: To buy wrapping paper, a gift bag, tissue paper for the gift bag and some cards.

Target

Right when you walk into Target, you see the $1, $3, $5 section and it's currently filled with various holiday items and accessories.

The best deal we found was a pack of 16 Christmas and holiday cards for $3. They were full-sized and blank for you to write your own notes, a pretty nice deal.

The total we spent on our four items was $8.56.

Dollar Tree

The Dollar Tree is exactly what its name suggests, each of the four items was only a dollar.

However, the wrapping paper is the best buy here. While we did get a tube of wrapping paper for $1 at Target, the wrapping paper at Dollar Tree was much bigger and seemed like a better deal.

They’ve got bins of the stuff front and center, so act fast. We saw people walking out with arm-fulls of the stuff.

We walked out spending a total of $4.26.