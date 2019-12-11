JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Other than hunting through a dozen different price comparison websites and trying to nickel and dime a trip to see family and friends over the holidays, there are a few other options you have to try so you don't squeeze every last dime out of getting on a plane.

First, according to various travel blogs, the cheapest days to actually book travel is Tuesday and Sunday. Try buying your tickets those daysat least three weeks out from your trip and you may notice a difference.

Second, be flexible on airports.

You don’t always have to fly to the biggest airport in the biggest city. Many websites, like Expedia, give you the option to click a “flexible airports” link.

Often you can save money if you fly to smaller airports because discount carriers will fly into them. However, they may only do one or two trips per week.

Lastly, if you have the luxury of being flexible with your days off and can shift things around, avoid booking tickets to fly out and back on weekends, with the cheapest flying days actually bring on the holiday themselves.

