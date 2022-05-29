'Binding legal opinion' by city attorney on Sheriff Williams and residency controversy expected by June 1st

City Attorney Jason Teal and City Council president Sam Newby gave statements to First Coast News in response to Sheriff Williams residency status.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City attorney Jason Teal released a statement on Sunday afternoon in response to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and his residency controversy.

Read the full statement below:

"I am not answering any questions at this time, but I did want you to know that the City Council president has requested a binding legal opinion from me on this subject. I expect to issue the opinion on or before June 1st."

Jacksonville City Council president Sam Newby responded to the situation as well:

“I had no idea. I was really surprised. I personally think that he should live in Jacksonville."

Newby said he spoke with the Sheriff who believes he is protected by the law changing. Newby is not sure what the next steps are but plans to speak with the city attorney, he said.

First Coast News' Kailey Tracy recently had a one-on-on interview asking Sheriff Williams about not living in the city he's charged with policing.

It's a move that could be a violation of Jacksonville's city charter.