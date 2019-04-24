A Fernandina Beach gas station has been ordered by the state to stop the sale of its regular and premium gas due to sediment being found in it, according to a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.

The Flash Floods gas station located at 1982 South 8th Street is undergoing investigation after a consumer complaint said that water may have tainted the gas, the department says.

Samples of the fuel were tested and it was found that sediments were present in the regular and premium gas. A stop sale order was issued as a result.

Initial lab results did not find any water present in the samples, but final lab results are still pending.

The stop sale will be lifted once test results no longer find sediment in the samples.