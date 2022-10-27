State opening an on-site D-SNAP location in St. Johns County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior, unrelated report)
The Florida Department of Children and Families is opening an on-site Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location in St. Johns County.
DCF says this will allow applicants to complete in-person interviews as part of the state’s response to Hurricane Ian.
The site will be open from Oct. 27 to 29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds.
Residents of St. Johns County who pre-registered online, but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the D-SNAP location in St. Johns County for an on-site interview. On-site interviews are not required if a phone interview was completed.
DCF has reopened pre-registration for individuals who reside in St. Johns County and did not previously pre-register online before October 23.
DCF encourages individuals to pre-register online before coming on-site to complete their interviews. Online pre-registration will be available at www.myflfamilies.com/dsnap from Friday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 29.
The program is open to all St. Johns County residents who meet the following eligibility criteria, to be determined by DCF:
- Not currently receiving regular SNAP benefits
- Be living or working in a disaster-declared County at the time of Hurricane Ian
- Must meet financial eligibility requirements
- Must have suffered a disaster-related loss such as:
- Damage to their home or self-employment property
- Loss of food
- Reduction or loss of income
- Other disaster-related expenses