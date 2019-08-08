ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A Facebook post on the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office page is getting quite the attention - and discussion - after the agency publicly announced a convicted sexual predator was moving into St. Augustine.

Lavale McLeod is listed as a "transient" with no permanent address. His listed recorded address with the Department of Corrections is the 600 block of SR-207, a wooded area known for housing the homeless.

McLeod served a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of sexual battery on a helpless victim. He was released from prison last week.

State law does not require those who are released from prison to move into permanent housing like a home or an apartment. Some end up living on the streets or in the woods. The Department of Corrections approves their addresses, but there are restrictions.

"To find housing for anyone who has been an ex-offender is just difficult in St. Johns County," said Jean Harden.

She is the co-founder of the Homeless Coalition of St. Johns County. She believes in second chances and would rather see convicted felons end up in affordable housing than on the streets.

"So many of them have to live in the woods and they become disenchanted," she told First Coast News.

Harden started her non-profit 21 years ago, providing housing and other services to women and children. She says while her community has been welcoming to her, it hasn't been accepting to everyone.

"I would say give them a chance," she said of offenders released from prison.

State law limits where sexual offenders and predators can live. Counties and cities can pass their own ordinances. St. Johns County mirrors state law prohibiting them from living within 300 feet of a church, daycare, park, playground or school.

Osceola Elementary School is near the homeless camp, but it's far enough away for the state to approve McLeod living there. Under state law, it is completely legal.

Harden believes McLeod did his time and now it's time for others to give him a chance at turning his life around.

"Trying to help him get self-sufficient," she said. "So, he won't have to rely on the state or the government or anybody else to put him up for the rest of his life."

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is required to make a public announcement anytime a sexual offender or predator moves into the county, but they do not determine where that person will be living.

If you want to see if there any sexual offenders or predators living near you, you can search the FLDE database here.