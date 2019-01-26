JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A state bill that would prevent restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses from providing plastic carryout bags and single-use straws is moving through Florida legislation.

The bill would require people to bring their tote bags to shop.

It’s something that is already happening in other states like California. In Berkley, they’ve instituted fees on disposable cups.

If it passes, the bill could cause sales of totes and reusable bags in Florida to rise.

In Gainesville, city commissioners already voted to ban the use of plastic bags. In Saint Augustine, the ban is in the proposal process. The bill is still waiting for further action from the Florida legislature.