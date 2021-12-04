State Attorney’s Office clears officers who shot Jacksonville man 12 times outside his driveway

Justin Reed pointed his rifle at officers and didn’t obey commands to put down his weapon, a report shows.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office is justifying the death of a Jacksonville man shot and killed by two officers.

A report says officers shot 34-year-old Justin Reed when he confronted police, who were parked in an unmarked vehicle outside his home.

People living in Panama Park tell First Coast News they do not feel the officers’ actions were justified.

Family previously told First Coast News the officers never identified themselves before shooting Reed, but the State Attorney’s Office report says otherwise.

Surveillance video from a nearby church shows the scene. Minutes after an unmarked police vehicle pulls in front of Reed’s driveway, Reed walks out front with a rifle and taps the muzzle on the car’s windshield.

“Mr. Reed thought there was a suspicious vehicle according to his loved ones, so he went out there to confront that vehicle and he took a rifle with him at the time,” First Coast News crime and safety expert Mark Baughman said.

Baughman says he knew one of the officers involved and says they felt remorseful for having to use deadly force.

According to the State Attorney’s Office report, Reed came up to the car and asked: “Who the f*** are y’all looking for?” and pointed his weapon at officers. Two of the officers who fired their weapons gave statements to investigators.

“Officer [G.A.] Taylor rolled the front window down and I stated that we were the police. The male continued to point the rifle in our direction,” Officer M.L. Mullis stated.

The report says Officers Taylor and Mullis fired at Reed and struck him several times. An autopsy report shows Reed was struck 12 times.

Two of the three officers in the vehicle did not have their body cams activated. The report says Officers Taylor and Mullis were wearing body cameras, but the cameras were not activated because the officers were not engaged in police activity while sitting in their SUV.

Detective Fields, sitting in the driver’s seat, activated his body camera immediately after the shooting.

“Since his body-worn camera was powered on, the shooting was recorded during the 30 second ‘pre-event buffer’ feature before activation, but there is no audio to the recording,” the report states.

Baughman feels the incident escalated quickly.

“In this particular instance, I think they didn’t have enough time to put those body cams on, they were out there in a covert fashion,” Baughman said.

Community groups spoke out against the state’s decision.

“This was very unfortunate, because Mr. Reed was only trying to protect his family and his home,” Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition said. “If the incident had taken place in Mandarin the police would have knocked on the door of a white homeowner and properly identified themselves."