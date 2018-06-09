Investigators with the State Attorney’s office are interviewing Jacksonville City Council members as part of a probe into Sunshine Law compliance, asking council members if they know of any potential violations and seeking permission to review their phone records and emails.

Two council members, Tommy Hazouri and Matt Schellenberg, confirmed on Thursday that investigators have been meeting with council members during the last week, although they didn’t know any specific details about what they were looking for.

They both said investigators asked vague questions about compliance with Florida’s Sunshine Law, which requires elected officials to conduct government business in public meetings and prohibits them from privately discussing it.

“I don’t remember all the questions. Do you understand law? Do you know anyone who violates it?” Schellenberg said. “I don’t know who they’re going after, or if they’re going after anyone.”

Hazouri said that investigators told him they received a complaint but shared no other information about what they were investigating.

Schellenberg said that investigators asked him to sign a document affirming that his answers were truthful and another giving them permission to review his text messages and emails. He said he signed both.

Hazouri and Schellenberg said they believe investigators are trying to interview all 19 council members.

A spokesman for State Attorney Melissa Nelson hasn’t returned a message seeking comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Click here to read the Florida Times-Union story.

© Exclusive to WTLV