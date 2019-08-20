Start your day right by signing up for "GMJ On the Go!"

What are you waiting for? Sign up for "GMJ On the Go" here.

It is our daily newsletter that's delivered to your inbox every at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. GMJ on the Go gives you some of the top stories you need to know before you head out the door (or when you get to the office).

Know the news of the day, trending topics, and catch-up on what everyone is talking about on social media!

Want to know if there'll be rain or shine? We've got your forecast, along with the weekly outlook.

And if you love sharing your photos, we can help! Each newsletter also features a "photo of the day" where we share photos submitted by our viewers for others to enjoy!