If you live in Bradford County and have received a pamphlet talking about water testing, the city of Starke wants you to know, the water is safe.

The city of Starke tests their water daily to make sure their systems are properly eliminating the sulfur along with testing things like chlorine levels. You'll know if you have any sulfur if you get that rotten egg smell.

This reminder comes after testing tubes started showing up in neighborhoods led to concerned comments on social media.

“Hey this is not the city of Starke that’s doing this testing or Bradford County,” Starke Operations Director Scott Anaheim said.

The pamphlet many residents received is from a Gainsville based company called The Science of Water. The company asks residents to send in a sample of the water in their area to test what’s in it.

After doing a quick search of their website, you’ll see the company is an authorized dealer of puronics water treatment and filtrations systems.

Even though the company says near the bottom of the pamphlet that it’s not associated with the city or Bradford County, Starke’s social media page received enough comments that they felt the need to clarify.

"We’ve had this issue come up before with other companies that sell water softener type products, you see it from time to time," Anaheim said.

More importantly, Anaheim says the water in Starke is safe to drink.

He showed First Coast News one of the main lines they check daily. It looked crystal clear, but adds if you notice anything that smells or tastes odd, you can always give the city a call.

“We can always send our public works guys out and they can check it," Anaheim said.

If you’re still unsure about the quality of your water, you can do what one neighbor told us they do, stick to bottled water.

First Coast News reached out to The Science of Water asking what they compare the test water too along with how many test kits they placed in Bradford and how long they've been testing the water but we did not hear back by our deadline.