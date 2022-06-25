Starke police shutdown preschool following ten month investigation

Police discovered multiple administrative code violations through video footage that was obtained from the daycare.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bradford Preschool was put on an emergency suspension Friday, preventing the school from working with any children.

The Starke Police Department was involved in an ongoing investigation into the school, beginning in August of 2021. Working with the Department of Children and Families, police discovered multiple administrative code violations through video footage that was obtained from the daycare, according to a release.

These findings lead to the emergency suspension of services on Friday.

Parents have received information and updates from DCF as well as alternative daycare suggestions.

Police said this is an active investigation.