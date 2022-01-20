Starke Police searching for missing 16-year-old

Craig C. Crawford was last seen in the area of the Circle K on North Temple Avenue and West Brownlee Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

STARKE, Fla. — The Starke Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing 16-year-old boy.

Craig C. Crawford was last seen in the area of the Circle K on North Temple Avenue and West Brownlee Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

Police released the image below of Craig. First Coast News is working to obtain a clearer photo of the missing teen.

Craig is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds. His clothing was unknown.