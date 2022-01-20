Starke Police searching for missing 16-year-old

STARKE, Fla. — The Starke Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing 16-year-old boy.
Craig C. Crawford was last seen in the area of the Circle K on North Temple Avenue and West Brownlee Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the police department.
Police released the image below of Craig. First Coast News is working to obtain a clearer photo of the missing teen.
Craig is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds. His clothing was unknown.
Anyone who sees Craig or who knows where he may be is asked to call the Bradford County Combined Dispatch Center at 904-966-6161.