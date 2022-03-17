Starke Police Department looking for missing 16-year-old girl

She was last seen at her residence off of Grove Street in Starke at approximately 7:30 a m. Thursday morning, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Starke Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Tyonna J. Highsmith is approximately five feet and four inches tall. She is described as having long black hair, with brown streaks.

Police say it's unknown what Highsmith was last seen wearing.

She was last seen at her residence off of Grove Street in Starke at approximately 7:30 a m. Thursday morning, police say.

If you see or know where Highsmith is, please contact the Bradford County Combined Dispatch Center at 904-966-6161.