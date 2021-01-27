Stark police arrest man who allegedly tried to entice, kidnap children

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of North Cherry Street and Jackson Street.

STARKE, Fla. — A Keystone Heights man is in jail after the Stark Police Department said he tried to lure children into his SUV and even tried to kidnap two children.

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of North Cherry Street and Jackson Street.

Witnesses told police 40-year-old Anthony W. Terry Jr. tried to lure multiple children, all under 13, into a gray Mitsubishi he was driving. Police said Terry also tried to grab two of the children, who were able to run away.

Multiple neighbors and parents confronted Terry and kept him in the area until police arrived.

Terry faces several charges including:

Luring and entice children under the age of 13 (4 counts)

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Threats to kill law enforcement

Disorderly intoxication

Loitering and prowling