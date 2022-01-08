Starbucks on San Jose Boulevard & Ricky Drive is closed, workers on strike

The Starbucks on Ricky Drive was one of the first three in the states to unionize. Employees say Starbucks has not recognized their union and is withholding raises.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Starbucks located at 11441 San Jose Boulevard at the corner of Ricky Drive is closed all day Monday as employees protest outside.

The store's staff is protesting to demand that Starbucks recognize their union, Hannah Craville, a shift manager at the store, said.

The store was one of the first three to unionize in the state of Florida.

While non-unionized stores have received "summer raises," Craville says the employees at her store have not. "So my baristas are still making $12 an hour when other baristas today are making $15," she said.

She says that unionized stores will get their raises at the end of the month. "There's no reason they're doing that. It's just because we unionized and they don't like it," Craville said.

The striking employees are also asking for gender neutral bathrooms, increased tip rates and better benefits.

"My hope is that they'll recognize our union and stop doing this. They're wasting money, they're paying lawyers a lot of money. And what we're asking you for is not that much," she said.

No announcements have been made about if the store will be closed after today.

Starbucks Media Relations shared the following statement:

"We currently have a strike happening in Jacksonville, Florida. Starbucks has great partners and we value their contributions. We respect our partners’ right to engage in any legally protected activity or protest without retaliation. We are grateful for each partner who continues to work and we always do our best to listen to the concerns of all our partners."

