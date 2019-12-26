Holidays have you drained? Don't worry, Starbucks is set to host surprise pop-up parties throughout to give out free coffee.

The mini parties will be taking place between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. from Dec. 27 through 31.

Customers who visit a participating store during the designated time will be able to order one free tall espresso beverage of their choice, hot or iced.

But there is a catch. The pop-up party locations will change daily, so you'll have to visit Starbucks' special site each day to view the next day's list of locations.

All locations are listed on StarbucksPopUp.com