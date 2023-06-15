Starbucks denies forcing employees to remove pride decorations

In a press release, Starbucks Workers United said employees are being forced to take down Pride decorations in Georgia, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Oklahoma.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starbucks Workers United said the company has forced employees to take down Pride decorations in some stores during the month that’s supposed to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

However, the company said it’s “unwavering” in its support and calls the accusations “false.”

In a press release, the union said it’s happening in states including Georgia, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Oklahoma.

Sadie Ponicall is a barista at the San Marco Starbucks location in Jacksonville, Florida. She said they don’t set out Pride decorations for safety reasons and haven’t been told by anyone from corporate not to, but she knows baristas in other states, like Georgia, who are dealing with it.

“There is one in Atlanta, in like the gay neighborhood of town,” Ponicall said. “They have always put up pride decorations. This year, they can’t for the excuse that they don’t have a ladder, which is obviously something that’s just been fabricated as an excuse.”

Ponicall said the coffee shop is a safe place for many LGBTQ+ community members despite recent legislative action.

She said when they’re not able to be who they are there, it hurts.

“It’s like they’re turning their back on you,” Ponicall said. “Like they are caving to this homophobic, right-wing pressure and prioritizing their opinions and their feelings over yours and your identity as a partner.”

In a statement, a Starbucks spokesperson said: "We unwaveringly support the LGBTQIA2+ community. There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride month in June.

For Starbucks, U.S. Pride Month in June is just one of the moments we support and celebrate our LGBTQIA2+ partners and the community, and it’s our own partners who inform the commitments and actions we have continued to take for more than four decades.