A Star Wars fan turned to the dark side, as the owners of Green Room Brewing in Jacksonville Beach said he stole a Star Wars-themed painting by artist Mobarick Abdullah, from the wall.

The business posted about the theft on its Facebook page, prompting the thief to see the error of his ways.

He returned the painting, along with a handwritten note, the general manager said.

“Dear Green Room and artist Mo,” reads the note that now hangs next to the painting. “I made a stupid, childish decision that was induced by alcohol and my love for Star Wars. I feel awful. Once again I sincerely apologize I wish the artist all the best.”

Abdullah said he’s glad the painting is back where it belongs.

"It was an honor to see someone have enough love for your piece to take it off the wall,” Abdullah said. “I’ve done some silly things with alcohol so I can understand the moment of weakness.”

