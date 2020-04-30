JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two employees at Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville have been reassigned after one was charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant female and another faces allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.

The Duval County School District district says it has recently become aware of the two situations, requiring internal investigations of both employees.

Sonya Elizabeth Rahming, 47, was charged with battery and aggravated domestic battery on a pregnant woman Wednesday, according to a booking report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

DCPS says Rahming has served as an assistant principal at Stanton since 2009.

The district says another Stanton employee, Benjamin P. Nasrallah, was reassigned from his school duties Wednesday pending an internal investigation for allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.

DCPS says Nasrallah was serving as the International Baccalaureate coordinator since 2017. Prior to that assignment, he served as a school counselor at Stanton beginning in August 2016.

Duval County School Police, along with the district’s office of professional standards, continue to investigate.

Both employees are being reassigned to roles with no student contact while the district completes its investigations. There is no word on what those specific roles are at this time.

First Coast News has requested a copy of the official arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

