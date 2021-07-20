Delta variant prompts St. Augustine restaurant to require masks for staff

“We are choosing to be proactive for everyone’s health without waiting for a directive from the CDC," said President and CEO Richard Gonzmart

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Columbia Restaurant Group, owners of several traditional Spanish restaurants, will require employees to wear masks again in light of the uptick in coronavirus cases.

The Columbia Restaurant Group owns The Columbia Restaurant, located at 98 St George Street in St. Augustine.



“With COVID Delta variant infection rates rising, the Columbia Restaurant once again will lead our industry when it comes to the safety of our employees and customers," posted President and CEO Richard Gonzmart on Facebook.

Gonzmart says the company will once again require staff to wear masks while working beginning July 20. The company implemented a similar policy for staff after mandated quarantine ended in May 2020.



“We are choosing to be proactive for everyone’s health without waiting for a directive from the CDC," he explained. “I also encourage you to seek vaccinations if you are able to do so. As many as 80 percent of those now being hospitalized for infections have not been vaccinated."

Gonzmart says that himself and his wife Melanie tested positive for COVID-19 and credits getting the vaccine with saving his life. He says he was able to recover over a period of 10 days that consisted of antibody infusion treatment.



“But as my doctors told me, those who have received vaccinations are frequently more fortunate and blessed with the difference between life and death."

RELATED VIDEO: