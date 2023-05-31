Staff member found dead on UNF campus

Police responded to Building 2 where they found a member of the Physical Facilities staff dead.

UNF said the staff member died of natural causes. Family members and coworkers of the deceased have been notified.

"The University is heartbroken to lose a member of the Osprey community, and extends its support, thoughts and prayers to members of the family," the university said in a statement.