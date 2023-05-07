Stadium Deals: What Jacksonville can learn from cities who kept and lost their NFL teams

The Jaguars have proposed a $2 billion stadium and sports entertainment district. They're asking for $1 billion in public money.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We know people in Jacksonville love the Jaguars.

A recent University of North Florida poll showed 84 percent of people support having an NFL team.

But, paying for it is a different matter as just 37 percent, supported cost sharing with the Jaguars.

The results came out before the team's $2 billion stadium renovation proposal.

Whether taxpayers should pay to play with the NFL is a question many cities have had to ask and have answered very differently.

In 2016, San Diego taxpayers voted down a tax hike on hotel stays.

The measure would have helped pay for their team's $1.8 billion stadium.

A few months later, the team announced its move to Los Angeles.

"Really what went wrong is the idea that at some point in time, you have to finance the stadium and taxpayers have to accept that," said UNF Director of Sports Management Kristi Sweeney.

While San Diego saw its team leave, Nashville kept the Titans.

In April, the city council approved a $2.1 billion new stadium for the Titans, including $1.26 billion in public funding.

Close to $800 million of the total is coming revenue streams such as hotel taxes.

It's something that's been tried in Jacksonville, including a dedicated two percent hotel tax for improvements to the sports complex.

"You've got a menu of revenue sources, a bed tax perhaps that isn't delegated, rents that the teams pay, a ticket surcharge, you have all these other revenue things that help make that bond payment," said former Jacksonville Mayor John Delaney. "I just think they're going to be able to put it together. In my dealings with Shad Khan, he's not greedy he wants to be fair."

But to make it work, it's going to take a big investment.

Delaney helped negotiate the stadium renovation deal when the city was awarded an expansion franchise in the 90s.

"The town said we want this team don't blow it, but don't get ripped off," Delaney said.

30 years later, the city and team will head back to the negotiating table.

The Jaguars have proposed a stadium renovation along with a neighboring sports and entertainment district.

The projected cost is $2 billion and the team is asking for $1 billion in taxpayer money.

"If we do spend a certain amount of money, more money can come back tenfold and into the city and help pay for those things that we're trying to pay for," Jaguars fan Jessie Pawlish said.

"This don't come around, this is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we can all be a part of it," Jaguars fan Larry Williams said.