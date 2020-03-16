JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting Tuesday morning, people who wish to be tested for COVID-19 can be evaluated at drive-through testing sites at St. Vincent's hospitals.

The drive-through testing sites will open Tuesday at 8 a.m., according to a spokesperson for Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's. Hours at each site may vary.

Those who wish to be tested must first be pre-screened by a primary care physician. The pre-screen can be in person, over the phone or virtually via Ascension Online Care. During the screening, patients will answer questions about symptoms, travel history and potential contact with COVID-19 patients. If a patient meets the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, then that patient will be directed to a testing site.

At the drive-through testing site, patients will remain in their vehicles at all times. While insurance information will be collected, no patient with a physician or provider order will be turned away and there is no upfront cost, according to Ascension.

Nasal swab tests will be collected and sent to state-approved labs to be analyzed. Results can take up to a week, Ascension says. Positive results will be alerted to the Florida Department of Health.

