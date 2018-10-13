Two St. Simons chefs are stepping up to the plate to provide hot meals to first responders and citizens affected by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach.

When Hurricane Michael tore through Mexico Beach, displacing families and leaving destruction behind, restaurant owner and chef Dave Snyder knew exactly how to help.

"We own three restaurants and a catering company, so the best way for us to help is what we already do -- feed people," he said.

That's why Snyder, his friend and fellow chef Francisco Jimenez, and Gustavo the Labrador are all heading to Mexico Beach for a few weeks Sunday at around 4 p.m. to feed those in need.

"It's just about community," said Snyder. "If St. Simons were underwater, I'd like to think people from Mexico Beach would help us."

Snyder also has a special connection to Mexico Beach.

"Mexico Beach is one of my favorite fishing spots. I go there four to five times a year to fish. It's a special place to me," he said.

Snyder says people can help by donating to a GoFundMe page he set up for Mexico Beach. Volunteers can also drop off items for him to donate, though he admits it won't be easy since much of the site at Mexico Beach is closed off due to damages from the storm.

If there's one thing Snyder wants citizens to learn from his actions, it's the importance of community.

"What are you doing to make the community better?" asked Snyder. "Because we only got each other."

Items can be dropped off at any of Snyder's three restaurants:

Halyards

55 CINEMA LANE

St. Simons Island, GA 31522

La Plancha Restaurant

3600 Frederica Road

St. Simons Island, GA 31522

Tramici

75 CINEMA LANE

St. Simons Island, GA 31522

