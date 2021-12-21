St. Simons Island condo damaged by fire, Brunswick News reports

The media outlet reports the fire started just before 6:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of one of the buildings at the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — No one was injured after a fire broke out at a St. Simons Island resort Tuesday, according to the Brunswick News.

The media outlet reports the fire started just before 6:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of one of the buildings at the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort.

The fire was contained to a small area and damage outside the area was minimal, the Brunswick News reported.

The people staying in the building were evacuated but later allowed to return to their units at about 8 p.m.