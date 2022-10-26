St. Petersburg woman claims $10 million Powerball

The winning ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball number from the Double Play drawing.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg woman is millions of dollars richer after winning the Powerball this summer.

Laura Barnes, 55, claimed the $10 million prize from the Powerball with Double Play Draw game at Lottery, the Florida Lottery announced in a news release. What's even more remarkable is that the winning ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball number from the Double Play drawing held on July 6.

The winning ticket was purchased from a 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg.

Double Play is an add-on feature that allows players to win up to $10 million in an additional drawing held following each Powerball drawing, the Florida Lottery says. And luck would have it that Barnes landed the top prize. Double Play tickets cost an additional $1 per play.

Barnes is Florida's second person to claim the top prize Powerball with Double Play.