Alligator attacks woman in St. Petersburg

Investigators say a woman fell into a canal and was attacked.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The search is on for an alligator that attacked a woman Monday morning, leaving her with severe injuries.

It happened just before 6 a.m. near the Family Dollar on 4th Street S. at 17th Avenue S., according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Investigators say a woman experiencing homelessness was resting on a seawall and fell into a canal. An alligator then attacked, account to a news release.

She screamed for help when a passerby heard her and called the police, the department says.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries to her arms. Fire rescue says she is listed in stable condition.

A crew with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is searching for the alligator.