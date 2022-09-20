Officials: 17 hurt in dock collapse in St. Mary's, Georgia

Six people were taken to the hospital, St. Mary's City Manager Robby Horton said. The walkway dropped about 10 feet.

ST. MARYS, Georgia — Seventeen people were injured and six were taken to the hospital after a dock in St. Mary's, Georgia, collapsed at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

The dock was about 20 to 25 feet high and fell about 10 feet, according to City Manager Robby Horton.

The victims stayed on the walkway and did not fall into the water.

He says there were no structural issues.

The boat ramps will remain open, but the docks will be closed until a structural engineer comes in.

The scene will be closed for a few more hours, Horton said.