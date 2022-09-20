Officials: 17 hurt in dock collapse in St. Mary's, Georgia

ST. MARYS, Georgia — Seventeen people were injured and six were taken to the hospital after a dock in St. Mary's, Georgia, collapsed at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.
The dock was about 20 to 25 feet high and fell about 10 feet, according to City Manager Robby Horton.
The victims stayed on the walkway and did not fall into the water.
He says there were no structural issues.
The boat ramps will remain open, but the docks will be closed until a structural engineer comes in.
The scene will be closed for a few more hours, Horton said.
The National Parks service, St. Mary's Police Department, Camden County Sheriff's Office, St. Mary's Fire Rescue, Camden County Fire Rescue, King's Bay Fire Rescue and Camden Emergency Management were all on scene Tuesday.