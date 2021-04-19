St. Marys firefighter dies while working his first shift

The St. Marys Fire Department shared the news of Efrin Medina's death in a Facebook post Monday.

ST. MARYS, Ga. — A Southeast Georgia fire department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The St. Marys Fire Department shared the news of the death of Firefighter Efren Medina in a Facebook post Monday. The post says Medina died Saturday morning while he was on duty for his very first shift.

Medina was a newly hired firefighter, the post says.

"He was known for his long time passion for firefighting and his love of the fire service," the Facebook post says.

First Coast News reached out to the fire department for more information about Medina's death. A spokesperson sent us a statement saying in part, "at this time we are not releasing pictures or any other details which are pending due to investigations."

So far, the details of the arrangements for Medina have not been released. The St. Marys Fire Department will share the details of the arrangements as soon as they are made available, the post says.