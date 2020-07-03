KINGSLAND, Ga. — An attorney in St. Marys, Georgia is taking action following the trial of Pak's Karate instructor and owner Craig Peeples, who was found guilty of child molestation this week.

Attorney James Stein sent a letter to the Central Administrative Office for the Camden County School District telling them to be advised that they've been "put on notice" over concerns regarding Pak's Karate buses being allowed to pick up children from their local schools.

Stein also mentioned more concern after another victim has allegedly come forward advising the Georgia Bureau of Investigation of similar allegations of molestation from Peeples.

Stein is asking the school district to immediately take action to prevent the Pak's Karate bus from picking up students on their school property.

He says this is the second time they've reached out to the school district regarding this concern with Pak's Karate, but no changes have been made.

"I don't understand how parents continue to allow their children to have access to a molester," said Stein. "I never thought I would live to see that happen. I didn't think he would be tolerated in our community. I certainly didn't think our school system would allow him to continue to pick up children at school and have access to them."

Stein said he drove by Pak's Karate Friday evening and it was still packed with children and their parents funneling in and out of karate classes.

Stein says he has yet to hear back from the school district, but a school board member did reach out to him and advised him to contact the superintendent, which he did. He says he's still waiting to hear back now.